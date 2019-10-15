Video: Building & animating characters in Supergiant's Transistor & Pyre

In this 2018 GDC talk, Supergiant Games' Camilo Vanegas discusses the animation process that brings the company's memorable characters to life.

He walked through the process of character design and animation on both Transistor and Pyre, both of which earned critical praise for their arresting (and distinct) character designs.

If you didn't have a chance to catch the talk at GDC this year, good news: it's now completely free to watch on the official GDC YouTube channel!

