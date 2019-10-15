Video: Tuning the Halo plasma rifle's muzzle velocity on Legendary difficulty

In this classic 2011 GDC talk Bungie's Jaime Griesemer dives into the nitty-gritty decisions of tuning one particular gun across the Halo series' many games (on the hardest difficulty mode, no less!)

It was a fantastic talk that revealed the surprisingly significant consequences a game design decision as tiny as changing the speed of a projectile can have.

If you've never seen it (or just want to refresh your memory), take advantage of the fact that Griesemer's talk is now free to watch via the official GDC YouTube channel!

