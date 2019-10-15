Sponsored: Learn how to plan for performance and scale for multiplayer games in a free webinar

Presented by Cloudflare

With the rise of esports, performance and reliability are paramount to the success of any online gaming franchise, especially when money is on the line. When designing infrastructure for online multiplayer games, proper planning and implementation are key to ensure latency is low and availability remains high, without paying for capacity that isn't needed in the off-hours.

In this one-hour webinar, Calvin Scherle, Solutions Engineer at Cloudflare, Inc., will take a look at several server infrastructure strategies for various types of online multiplayer games. Learn about the pros and cons of different infrastructure implementations, and tactics to employ to maximize performance and minimize cost.

Key takeaways:

Real-world examples of successes and failures in game server performance

Strategies to minimize overspend on infrastructure

Deployment strategies for different gaming use cases

Techniques for offloading processing load from your servers

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare is a leading security, performance, and reliability company. Today it runs one of the world’s largest networks that powers more than 20 million Internet properties, and helps power fast, immersive, and reliable online gaming experiences to giants such as Hypixel, Curse, Discord, Turtle Entertainment Online, and many more.

Speakers

Calvin Scherle

Solutions Engineer

Cloudflare, Inc.

Calvin is a Solutions Engineer at Cloudflare with 10+ years of experience across several technology industries, from server maintenance to software development and cloud networking. Through technical relationships and enthusiasm for looking "behind the scenes" of the gaming industry, he has developed a breadth of knowledge on client-server infrastructure, which he uses to enhance performance for customers across an array of verticals.

Moderator: Alissa McAloon

News Editor and Associate Publisher

Gamasutra