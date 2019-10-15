Get a job: The Pokemon Company is hiring a Software Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Bellevue, Washington

The Software Development Engineer in Online Services will work with other engineers on selection, customization, and integration of a multi-tenant Content Management System (CMS) solution, as well as integrate the dependent systems into the new CMS platform.

What You Will Do

Partner with all levels of the Technology Organization to identify and modify a world-class CMS solution to the stakeholders’ needs.

Break down complicated requirements into clear, actionable tasks that can be estimated and completed.

In an Agile environment, guide multi-discipline teams to solve complex programming and environment problems.

Document and communicate designs and interfaces with other engineering team members.

Write clean, testable, maintainable, and documented code with high throughput and low error rate.

Proactively communicate ideas and issues to non-technical stakeholders.

What You Will Bring

3+ years of software development experience.

Practiced at driving conflict toward agreeable action, whether with stakeholders, peers, or managerial chain

Experience with supporting enterprise CMS

Experience with implementing enterprise or open source CMS is a plus.

Experience with internationalization and localization.

Experience operating within an Agile development environment is highly recommended.

Experience with Continuous Integration practices is highly recommended.

Experience with PHP/Drupal, Python/Django, SQL, JS, CSS, Amazon Web Services S3, and/or Linux environment is a plus.

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science and/or equivalent working experience.

How You Will Be Successful

Communication: You have impeccable written and verbal communication with an ability to translate technical information in a non-technical format.

Bias for Action: You have an eagerness to take initiative and persist in accomplishing objectives despite obstacles and setbacks. You work well under pressure and can pivot direction quickly to keep up with business demands, maintaining use of best practices.

Growth mindset: You thrive in a dynamic and fluid environment because you are a self-starter who is eager to learn, grow and build something great together; building and enhancing programs appeals to you. You have a desire to stay current on trends and concepts.

Professional Know-How: You understand procedural and technical aspects of your role, and occasionally act as a subject matter expert for other teams. You demonstrate resourcefulness in acquiring additional professional expertise and keep up-to-date on resources available to enhance skills and meet the needs of all customers.

Service Orientation: You keep internal and external customer(s) in mind at all times. You strive to proactively address customer concerns and needs and to provide consistent customer satisfaction.

Work Excellence: You set high quality standards and strive for continuous improvement and quality assurance with all deliverables.

Analytical and Logical: You’re quantitative and qualitative and able to distill and synthesize complex ideas into concise, meaningful information and tell the story through data. You’re adept at prioritization and project management with attentiveness to detail and consistent follow through.

Collaborative and Inclusive: You are a team player with the ability to work collaboratively and comfortably with employees who have diverse skills and experience and are in different geographies and levels within the organization. You build trust and collaborate with partners at all levels.

What to Expect

We offer a professional, fun and creative work environment. While we maintain a good balance between work and life, additional hours may be required at peak times or for specific initiatives.

The Pokémon Company International, a subsidiary of The Pokémon Company in Japan, manages the property outside of Asia and is responsible for brand management, licensing, marketing, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, the animated TV series, home entertainment, and the official Pokémon website. Pokémon was launched in Japan in 1996 and today is one of the most popular children's entertainment properties in the world.

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed by people assigned to this classification. They are not to be construed as an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties, and skills required of people so classified. All employees may be required to perform duties outside of their normal responsibilities from time to time, as needed.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.