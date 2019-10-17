Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

October 17, 2019
October 17, 2019
Nintendo has sold over 15 million Switch systems in North America

October 17, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
The Nintendo Switch has officially crossed 15 million sales in North America, a milestone that includes sales of the original model as well as the recently released Nintendo Switch Lite.

That information comes directly from Nintendo, along with the note that Switch sales through September in North America were also up more than 20 percent year to date.

Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser notes that this milestone comes just ahead of the Switch’s third holiday season, and says that the company is entering the gift-giving months with a strong library of “fresh and unique” new releases that builds on the console’s existing library of flagship games.

So far, 14 Nintendo Switch games have sold more than 1 million units in North America, including several first-party franchises and some that have crossed 6 million sales.

News of the North American milestone comes one week after Nintendo of Europe announced that the Switch and Switch Lite had sold a combined 10 million units in Europe as well.

