Unity is raising Pro and Plus prices for new subscriptions in 2020

October 18, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet

Unity has announced new pricing for its Unity Pro and Unity Plus subscriptions, giving both plans a slight price hike at the beginning of the next year.

Developers with existing Unity subscriptions won’t be affected by the change, but those that sign up, add additional seats, or renew expired custom agreements after January 1, 2020 will end up paying a little bit extra.

The current monthly rate for Until Pro is increasing from $125 to $150, while Until Plus will rise from $35 to $40 a month. In a blog post and accompanying FAQ, Unity says that it doesn’t routinely raise rates like this and doesn’t plan to do so regularly, but will “periodically review pricing and consider making adjustments” when appropriate.

“The price has remained the same for over three years and we are making these increases in order to continue investing in new technology, features, and services that will benefit all Unity creators,” explains the post. Unity Personal, the version of the engine open to developers with revenue or funding below $100,000 within the last year, is set to remain free.

These changes go into effect on January 1, leaving developers a few months to add seats to a current subscription or sign up under the Pro or Plus plans for the existing, slightly cheaper monthly rates.

