Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 18, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 18, 2019
arrowPress Releases
October 18, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Bigmoon Entertainment acquired by World War Z dev Saber Interactive

Bigmoon Entertainment acquired by World War Z dev Saber Interactive

October 18, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
October 18, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

Bigmoon Entertainment, the Portugal-based studio behind the racing game Dakar 18, has been acquired by Saber Interactive and rebranded as Saber Porto.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, but a press release from Saber notes that the studio will be tasked with developing two games for console and PC, neither of which has been announced. Bigmoon, now Saber Porto, also plans to triple its current team of 40 by the end of 2020.

"Paulo [Gomes, Saber Porto game director,] and the new Saber Porto will help us access talent in yet another thriving region, expanding our capabilities as a developer for both third-party IPs and our own original franchises," said Saber CEO Matthew Karch in a statement.

Beyond that, Karch notes that the company is actively keeping an eye out for teams that fit with Saber's ambitions, so future acquisitions likely aren’t out of the question.

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[10.18.19]
Lead Environment Artist
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Diego, California, United States
[10.18.19]
Senior Character TD
Madison Wells Media
Madison Wells Media — Los Angeles, California, United States
[10.18.19]
Social Media / Community Manager
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[10.18.19]
Senior Programmer, Cambridge, MA


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image