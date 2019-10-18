Bigmoon Entertainment acquired by World War Z dev Saber Interactive

Bigmoon Entertainment, the Portugal-based studio behind the racing game Dakar 18, has been acquired by Saber Interactive and rebranded as Saber Porto.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, but a press release from Saber notes that the studio will be tasked with developing two games for console and PC, neither of which has been announced. Bigmoon, now Saber Porto, also plans to triple its current team of 40 by the end of 2020.

"Paulo [Gomes, Saber Porto game director,] and the new Saber Porto will help us access talent in yet another thriving region, expanding our capabilities as a developer for both third-party IPs and our own original franchises," said Saber CEO Matthew Karch in a statement.

Beyond that, Karch notes that the company is actively keeping an eye out for teams that fit with Saber's ambitions, so future acquisitions likely aren’t out of the question.