Get a job: Insomniac Games, Deep Silver Volition, and more are hiring now!

Location: Champaign, Illinois

Volition is seeking an experienced and passionate Animator to join their team to work on the next Saints Row title! Responsibilities include creating compelling animation using motion capture and keyframe animation for in-game motions, including facial and lip-sync animation for a wide variety of characters, and animation for props and vehicles, managing of complex game side animations systems, and seeing them through to completion, and more.

Location: Bend, Oregon

The Senior Technical Game Designer plays a very important role on the Mutant Arm team and creates much of the glue that holds all the parts of the team and game together. The Senior Technical Game Designer must be an excellent communicator who is able to smoothly work with Audio, Level Design, Code, Art, Animation, VFX, and Production. Everyone needs to be working toward the same goal and communicating clearly is key.

The Senior Technical Game Designer must be very experienced and forward thinking, able to see problems and solve them before they manifest. They must be able to technically think through problems and create systems that allow for flexibility in the future.

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Level Ex is a fast-growing game studio that creates unrivaled video games for doctors. Games feature thrilling medical cases built with the highest standards of game design and deliberate game mechanics. They also employ state-of-the-art graphics and physics technology, supported by the latest generation tech, allowing us to craft breathtaking virtual anatomy: custom-built GPU-based fluids, tissues, and soft-body systems that look and react like the real deal. We’re now looking for a versatile UI Artist to join our development team.

Location: San Diego, California

We are looking for an experienced Character Technical Director to join our sunny San Diego, California development team. This role requires strong Maya rigging/setup skills as well as understanding of anatomy and realistic deformation to deliver consistent results that are done efficiently, timely, meeting the technical/animation requirements, and most importantly maintaining the industry-leading quality PlayStation’s award-winning first party lineup is known for.

Location: Burbank, California

Insomniac Games is searching for its next Lead Level Designer. This should be someone who'll lead the Level Design team in the operation of designing, developing, and polishing game levels including level geometry, enemy encounters, puzzles, and unique gameplay. The individual in this position works closely with the project Leads, Design Director, Game Director, and/or Creative Director to help ensure game levels have cutting edge features, are creatively entertaining, and well balanced. This role will schedule team through the pre-production, production, and polish phases.