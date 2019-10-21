Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

October 21, 2019
THQ Nordic expands into Japan with new distribution office

THQ Nordic expands into Japan with new distribution office

October 21, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
October 21, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
More: Business/Marketing

Austrian publisher THQ Nordic has expanded into Japan with the official incorporation of THQ Nordic Japan KK.

The newly formed entity is based in Tokyo, and will oversee the marketing, PR, and distribution of THQ Nordic and HandyGames' slate of titles in the Japanese market. 

It will become THQ Nordic's second international distribution outlet, sitting alongside the U.S.-based THQ Nordic Inc, and will be led by veteran programmer and newly appointed managing director Yuji Kato.

"Our team is prepared, honored and absolutely ready to kickstart THQ Nordic’s operations on the Japanese market”, commented Kato. "We are honored that we were given this opportunity and can not wait to bring THQ Nordic content to our Japanese audience."

