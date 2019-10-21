Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 21, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 21, 2019
arrowPress Releases
October 21, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Obituary: Former Eidos president Keith Boesky has passed away

Obituary: Former Eidos president Keith Boesky has passed away

October 21, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
October 21, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

Keith Boesky, the former president of Tomb Raider and Deus Ex publisher Eidos, has passed away after struggling with cancer.

Family, friends, and colleagues have taken to social media to pay tribute to Boesky, who also worked as an advisor for a number of games companies including Riot Games, Scopely, and Improbable. 

Boesky began his journey in the games industry back in 1993 working for legal firm Cooley, Godward, Castro, Huddelson and Tatum, which by 1996 had turned into the largest game practice in the United States. 

During his stint at Cooley, Boesky was tasked with helping Eidos with its initial public offering, prompting him to write a prospectus theorizing that games could be used as platforms for intellectual property. 

It was a notion that convinced the higher-ups at Eidos to appoint Boesky as company president, and one of his first tasks in the role was to move the newly launched Tomb Raider across all media. 

Boesky would eventually leave the publisher to set up shop on his own, and sought to realize a series of game projects for "A List" talent. By 2002 had joined the talent agency ICM, but left the company after two years to establish Boesky & Company so he could work directly with game developers and IP holders as an advisor.

Related Jobs

HB Studios
HB Studios — Lunenburg/Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada
[10.21.19]
Experienced Software Engineer
Bit Fry Game Studios, Inc.
Bit Fry Game Studios, Inc. — Portsmouth, New Hampshire, United States
[10.19.19]
Gameplay Engineer
Bit Fry Game Studios, Inc.
Bit Fry Game Studios, Inc. — Portsmouth, New Hampshire, United States
[10.19.19]
Game Network Engineer
Bit Fry Game Studios, Inc.
Bit Fry Game Studios, Inc. — Portsmouth, New Hampshire, United States
[10.19.19]
Backend Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image