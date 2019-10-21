Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

October 21, 2019
Dash Valley dev MadBox raises $16.5 million

October 21, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Newsbrief: MadBox, the Paris-based game studio behind Dash Valley and a suite of other casual games, has raised $16.5 million to continue to tackle development, publishing, and promotion of its games.

According to TechCrunch, MadBox’s titles, which typically exist in the ad-powered free-to-play game space, have seen over 100 million downloads since the studio was founded last year.

Though the company has previously moved slowly and cautiously in terms of both game releases and hiring, MadBox now plans to open a second office in Barcelona. The studio also hopes to expand into other genres of casual games, or even outside of the casual game niche in the future.

