Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 21, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 21, 2019
arrowPress Releases
October 21, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Steam launches beta for Remote Play Together, taking couch co-op online

Steam launches beta for Remote Play Together, taking couch co-op online

October 21, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
October 21, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Valve has launched its Steam Remote Play Together feature into beta, a program that aims to make local multiplayer games playable through an online connection.

Developers curious about seeing the feature in action, or finding out how well it works with their own local co-op games, can take a look at Steam Remote Play Together by opting into the Steam client beta.

As mentioned before, any local multiplayer, co-op, or split-screen games are automatically supported by the beta which, by Valve's count, includes over 4,000 games.

Valve notes that only the hosting player needs to own the game to start a Remote Play Together session. Those invited will be able to play and interact with the game as if they have a controller plugged directly into the host’s machine.

Specifics on how to launch a session and exactly what is supported can be found on the Steam blog. No word yet on when Steam Remote Play Together will launch outside of beta, but Valve notes it plans to use feedback from the period to improve network stability and compatibility as the program goes along.

Related Jobs

HB Studios
HB Studios — Lunenburg/Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada
[10.21.19]
Experienced Software Engineer
Bit Fry Game Studios, Inc.
Bit Fry Game Studios, Inc. — Portsmouth, New Hampshire, United States
[10.19.19]
Gameplay Engineer
Bit Fry Game Studios, Inc.
Bit Fry Game Studios, Inc. — Portsmouth, New Hampshire, United States
[10.19.19]
Game Network Engineer
Bit Fry Game Studios, Inc.
Bit Fry Game Studios, Inc. — Portsmouth, New Hampshire, United States
[10.19.19]
Backend Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image