Get a job: Bit Fry Game Studios is looking for a Gameplay Engineer

Location: Portsmouth, New Hampshire
What you will be doing:
- Develop fast paced action driven gameplay
- Work closely with design to build new features
- Give input in a collaborative environment
- Address technical challenges and reduce technical debt
Required Experience:
- 2+ years of experience in game development
- BS in Computer Science or equivalent work experience
- Experience designing and building gameplay systems
- Proficiency in C++
- Experience in a modern 3D game engine
Preferred Experience:
- 5+ years of experience in game development
- Experience developing online games
- Experience building for Playstation, Xbox, or Nintendo consoles
- Experience building for iOS or Android
- Unreal experience
- Self-driven individual who likes finding ways to help the team, improve the codebase, and learn
