Get a job: Bit Fry Game Studios is looking for a Gameplay Engineer

October 21, 2019 | By Staff
The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Gameplay Engineer, Bit Fry Game Studios

Location: Portsmouth, New Hampshire

What you will be doing:

  • Develop fast paced action driven gameplay
  • Work closely with design to build new features
  • Give input in a collaborative environment
  • Address technical challenges and reduce technical debt

Required Experience:

  • 2+ years of experience in game development
  • BS in Computer Science or equivalent work experience
  • Experience designing and building gameplay systems
  • Proficiency in C++
  • Experience in a modern 3D game engine

Preferred Experience:

  • 5+ years of experience in game development
  • Experience developing online games
  • Experience building for Playstation, Xbox, or Nintendo consoles
  • Experience building for iOS or Android
  • Unreal experience
  • Self-driven individual who likes finding ways to help the team, improve the codebase, and learn

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

