Get a job: Bit Fry Game Studios is looking for a Gameplay Engineer

Location: Portsmouth, New Hampshire

What you will be doing:

Develop fast paced action driven gameplay

Work closely with design to build new features

Give input in a collaborative environment

Address technical challenges and reduce technical debt

Required Experience:

2+ years of experience in game development

BS in Computer Science or equivalent work experience

Experience designing and building gameplay systems

Proficiency in C++

Experience in a modern 3D game engine

Preferred Experience:

5+ years of experience in game development

Experience developing online games

Experience building for Playstation, Xbox, or Nintendo consoles

Experience building for iOS or Android

Unreal experience

Self-driven individual who likes finding ways to help the team, improve the codebase, and learn

