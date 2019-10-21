Former Zynga CMO Doug Scott joins Twitch as marketing chief

Zynga’s former chief marketing officer Doug Scott has joined the executive team over at Twitch. Scott’s new role at the streaming company sees him once again in the CMO seat, filling a position that has been vacant since Kate Jhaveri departed the company in July.

Prior to Twitch, Scott spent over three years at Zynga as its marketing chief and, before that, at mobile studio DeNA as VP of marketing and Revenue along with some non-video games executive marketing roles.

The new hire comes just weeks after Twitch unveiled a new and, in the company's words, more vibrant look and feel that includes new logos, branding, and streamer-side features.

“Doug has deep experience extending brands into new markets across games and entertainment industries, making him the ideal fit to lead Twitch’s marketing strategy,” said Twitch COO Sara Clemens in a statement. “As Twitch continues to grow, Doug will play an integral role in extending the brand beyond endemic audiences, supporting our incredible creators and expanding our presence in global markets."