Syberia publisher Anuman Interactive has rebranded as Microids

Syberia publisher Anuman Interactive is changing its name to Microids, and has opened a new office in Japan.

Microids (which develops the Syberia franchise) has been a subsidiary of Anuman Interactive since 2009, and has become the French company's main publishing and development label over the past decade.

As a result, Anuman has decided to unite its brand under the Microids banner as it prepares to push ahead with an "international expansion strategy," which will see the company open a new representative and publishing office in Japan.

"This new office is part of our policy to expand Microids’ international activities and to build on its reputation," commented the company's senior VP of strategic partnerships, Yves Blehaut.

"Our teams are made up of people who are incredibly enthusiastic about video games and, in particular, about Japanese culture, in which this sector has such a special place, as we know. We’re thrilled by the group’s excellent progress."

The move will also see Anuman founder and chief exec Stephane Longeard become the CEO of Microids, which he will manage jointly with Microids founder Elliot Grassiano.