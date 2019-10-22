Youtubers Life has brought in more than $12 million in revenue

Newsbrief: U-Play Online says its management sim Youtubers Life has brought in over $12 million in revenue since the game first launched into early access back in 2016.

On top of that revenue milestone, the studio says that the game, which has since released for consoles and mobile devices, has surpassed 1 million copies sold as well.

Since early access and subsequent full PC, console, and mobile releases, the studio has continued to push new content into the game, in the form of new genres players can create in-game content for. On console and PC, those take the form of free periodic updates, while each new update is packaged as paid DLC on iOS and Android.