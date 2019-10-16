Video: How to lead a healthier, more effective game dev team

In this 2019 GDC session, CheckPoint's Jennifer Hazel discusses different models of workplace psychology and how understanding them can help game devs establish healthier, more effective working habits.

It was a helpful look at ways you can effectively contain and deal with team stress, as well as how you can improve your interpersonal communication skills and conflict management.

This is a great talk to watch, especially if you lead a small or mid-sized game development team, and it's now completely free to watch on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page.