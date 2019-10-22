Sandbox VR raises $11 million thanks to celebrity contributions

The VR startup Sandbox VR has raised an additional $11 million to fund its location-based VR experiences, an investment that includes contributions for a number of notable musicians and actors.

As a provider of location-based VR experiences, Sandbox VR aims to offer a dedicated space for specially developed VR games.

That $11 million raised in this strategic round builds on the $68 million raised during a Series A round earlier this year and will help the company set up pay-per-session VR experiences in a planned 16 locations by the end of 2020.

TechCrunch reports that the round saw contributions from the likes of Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, and Will Smith to name a few. Those celebrity investments, Sandbox VR’s Siqi Chen tells TechCrunch, have the additional benefit of improving VR’s image and enticing would-be customers.