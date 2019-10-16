Get a job: Sanzaru Games is hiring Environment Artists

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Dublin, California

As a World Architect or Environment Artist, you will work directly with the game directors and discipline leads to help define breathtaking AAA scenery.

Responsibilities:

Create worlds and stage scenery to set the tone and vision.

Constructs 3d environments to include modeling, mapping, materials, lighting, VFX, atmospherics, collision, and gameplay related setups.

Develop, experiment, and advance the environments by innovating new techniques.

Manage all the assets and data associated with the environments.

Thoroughly understand the art pipeline and integrates assets into the game.

Thoroughly understand the hardware limitations and common techniques.

Work directly with other artists, designers, and engineers to complete environments.

Experience/Skills:

2+ years of industry experience working on different platforms.

Working knowledge of Photoshop, Substance, Maya, and/or other 3D software.

Strong sense for architecture and natural scenery including form, color, and composition.

Ability to manage and maintain entire world assets.

Architectural background and/or related field a big plus!

Working knowledge of Unreal & Unity a big plus!

Ability to multi-task and adapt easily to change.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills and ability to interact effectively.

