Hop on down to GDC 2020 for a Classic Game Postmortem of Q*Bert !

Hey game makers! Game Developers Conference organizers are excited to announce that one of the creators of the iconic Q*Bert is coming to GDC 2020 in March to give you the inside story on the making of this arcade classic!

In this installment of GDC's Classic Game Postmortem series Warren Davis, the designer and programmer of the original 1982 arcade version, will share the history of this classic game's development.

This is a rare opportunity for GDC attendees, an hour-long session you won't want to miss if you have any interest in the history of arcade games and game design. Davis will fill you in on the backstory of Gottlieb's video department, as well as the available hardware and development tools, the evolution of Q*Bert's design, programming challenges, testing, focus groups, marketing, as well as the aftermath of the game's release.

Plus, you'll hear Davis share the intriguing story of Q*Bert's unreleased (until 1997) follow-up, Faster Harder More Challenging Q*bert, and the legacy of the character and the game through the present day!

