Tencent now owns 51.2% of Supercell-controlling consortium

Tencent has raised its stake in Halti S.A.. the consortium that owns a majority of Clash of Clans developer Supercell, bringing its ownership of the firm from 50 percent to 51.2 percent.

That consortium, Halti S.A., picked up its 84.1 percent stake in Supercell for $8.6 billion shortly after it was founded back in 2016. As the Bejing-based publication Caixin Global notes, the consortium was created one month prior with the goal of acquiring control of the studio.

According to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange filing detailing the matter, the slight share acquisition makes Supercell parent Halti S.A. an official Tencent subsidiary. Tencent had previously maintained its 50 percent ownership of Halti S.A. for years, only upping its share to a majority over the last month through the acquisition of 44,000 shares generated by a $40 million convertible bond.