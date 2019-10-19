Video: Curating the Victoria & Albert Museum's video game exhibition

In this 2019 GDC talk, The Victoria and Albert Museum's Marie Foulston discuss the conception of Videogames: Design/Play/Disrupt, an exhibition aimed at defining a new curatorial language for the video game medium.

It was a fascinating look inside the origins and design of the exhibition, and Foulston also shared key insights into the curatorial research and practice that goes into highlighting games' artistic power.

If you missed seeing it at GDC this year, good news: you can now watch Foulston's talk for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

