October 24, 2019
DragonVale dev Backflip Studios is closing down

October 24, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
The Hasbro subsidiary Backflip Studios is closing its doors, according to posts from developers laid off in wake of the closure. We’ve reached out to Hasbro for comment, and will update this story following a reply.

A source speaking to Gamasutra noted that the majority of the studio’s staff was laid off this week, while only a handful will remain on until the end of 2019.

The studio was founded in 2009, and came under Hasbro’s ownership in 2013. Both before and after joining Hasbro, Backflip made a name for itself in mobile game development. Its flagship title, DragonVale, surpassed 40 million downloads back in 2016.

If you or someone you know has been affected by this closure, you can email Gamasutra to share your story confidentially.

