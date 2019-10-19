Video: Inside the graphics tech of Remedy's Northlight engine

In this 2018 GDC talk, Remedy's Taatu Aalto discusses the in-engine implementation and results of some recent rendering tech advances in Remedy's Northlight engine.

It was a meaty, technical talk in which Aalto walked attendees through advancements in how Northlight handles things like ambient occlusion, lights and shadows, raytracing, and more.

It's well worth a watch, especially if you have an abiding interest in video game graphics tech, and now GDC organizers have made Aalto's talk available to watch for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

