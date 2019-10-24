Google sets up first Stadia game studio in Montreal

Google has picked Montreal as the home of its inaugural first-party Stadia game development studio. The plan for the Stadia Games and Entertainment branch was announced a while back when longtime industry vet Jade Raymond signed on as its head.

This Montreal studio is set to be the first manifestation of Google’s internal Stadia game development efforts. The blog post detailing the new office explains that the Stadia Games and Entertainment team aims to create new, unique game experiences for Google’s upcoming cloud-based game platform.

“Stadia Games and Entertainment’s studio will produce exclusive, original content across a diverse portfolio of games in all your favorite genres,” explains Raymond in a blog post. “Stadia is designed to be one destination for all the ways people play games—and Montréal is where we’re going to start building them.”