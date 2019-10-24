Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 24, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 24, 2019
arrowPress Releases
October 24, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Google sets up first Stadia game studio in Montreal

Google sets up first Stadia game studio in Montreal

October 24, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
October 24, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Google has picked Montreal as the home of its inaugural first-party Stadia game development studio. The plan for the Stadia Games and Entertainment branch was announced a while back when longtime industry vet Jade Raymond signed on as its head.

This Montreal studio is set to be the first manifestation of Google’s internal Stadia game development efforts. The blog post detailing the new office explains that the Stadia Games and Entertainment team aims to create new, unique game experiences for Google’s upcoming cloud-based game platform.

“Stadia Games and Entertainment’s studio will produce exclusive, original content across a diverse portfolio of games in all your favorite genres,” explains Raymond in a blog post. “Stadia is designed to be one destination for all the ways people play games—and Montréal is where we’re going to start building them.”

Related Jobs

AMC Studio Romania
AMC Studio Romania — Bucharest, Romania
[10.24.19]
New Business Director
Build A Rocket Boy Games
Build A Rocket Boy Games — Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
[10.24.19]
Technical Director
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank CA or Durham NC, California, United States
[10.23.19]
Mid to Senior Engine Programmer (Tools)
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — BURBANK, California, United States
[10.23.19]
Character TD (Rigger)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image