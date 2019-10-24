Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Another top Twitch streamer has switched over to Mixer

October 24, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
The major Twitch streamer Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek has announced he is switching streaming platforms and will stream exclusively on Mixer moving forward.

Mixer struck a similar arrangement with Fortnite streamer Ninja a few months back, and has now snatched up a second prominent streamer from its rival platform.

Exact terms of those Mixer exclusivity agreements were not publicly disclosed for either streamer, but in both cases the deals represent a major play to get more eyes and notable names on Microsoft's streaming platform.

On Twitch, Grzesiek had amassed 7 million followers playing battle royale games like Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds and Apex Legends, or Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Siege.

"Streaming is my passion and I owe my success to my fans who have helped me get to where I am now,” said Grzesiek in a statement. “Mixer provides the flexibility to center my attention around them. I am excited to join the Mixer community, as well as continue to build relationships with both players and fans."

