Another top Twitch streamer has switched over to Mixer

The major Twitch streamer Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek has announced he is switching streaming platforms and will stream exclusively on Mixer moving forward.

Mixer struck a similar arrangement with Fortnite streamer Ninja a few months back, and has now snatched up a second prominent streamer from its rival platform.

Exact terms of those Mixer exclusivity agreements were not publicly disclosed for either streamer, but in both cases the deals represent a major play to get more eyes and notable names on Microsoft's streaming platform.

On Twitch, Grzesiek had amassed 7 million followers playing battle royale games like Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds and Apex Legends, or Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Siege.

"Streaming is my passion and I owe my success to my fans who have helped me get to where I am now,” said Grzesiek in a statement. “Mixer provides the flexibility to center my attention around them. I am excited to join the Mixer community, as well as continue to build relationships with both players and fans."