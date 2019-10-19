Now's the time: Apply to be a GDC 2020 Conference Associate!

Hey there! Want to help make sure the 2020 Game Developers Conference goes off without a hitch?

Consider applying now to be a volunteer Conference Associate (CA), because you can earn the equivalent of an All-Access Pass by putting in roughly 25 hours of on-site work!

(This is a paid position, so you must be eligible to work in the United States!)

Next year GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. Applicants chosen to be Conference Associates will be given pre-conference assignments and asked to attend a required orientation dinner on Sunday, March 15th.

If you are accepted into the program, you are expected to be on-site from the start of your pre-conference assignments through the end of the conference on the evening of Friday, March 2oth, during conference hours. Please plan accordingly so you have no work, school, or other conflicts during that time.

What will you be doing, you ask? CA duties may include guarding doors and scanning badges, monitoring sessions, answering attendees' questions, and more. In your free time, you will be able to use your All-Access pass to do things like attend talks or visit the Expo floor.

To apply, head over to the GDC 2020 CA application page and read the instructions. The deadline for applications closes at 11:59 PM PDT, December 20th. Those accepted will be notified by January 9th.



Applications submitted after the positions are filled will be offered the opportunity to be put on the waiting list. Applications will be accepted up until 11:59 pm Pacific on March 10th for the waiting list.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa