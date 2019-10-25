Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

October 25, 2019
Ubisoft is suing Rainbox Six Siege cheat provider MizuSoft

October 25, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Ubisoft is suing cheat provider Mizusoft for allegedly selling "hundreds of thousands of dollars" worth of Rainbow Six Siege cheats. 

As spotted by Polygon, the French studio made the accusation in a lawsuit filed on October 23, and claims that MizuSoft operators are selling a variety of cheat programs that give players unfair advantages by boosting weapon damage, expanding their field of vision, and highlighting enemies. 

MizuSoft has made no attempts to hide the fact it's a cheat provider, and claims its a leader in the field that creates "powerful but user-friendly software," and has also boasted about having a clean detection record. 

Those practices, according to Ubisoft, have caused it "irreparable harm and damage," with the studio adding that its business depends upon its games being enjoyable and fair for all players. 

"The Cheating Software destroys the integrity of Rainbow Six Siege (R6S), thereby alienating and frustrating legitimate players. Defendants’ sale and distribution of the Cheating Software, especially in the United States, has caused severe harm to Ubisoft, including irreparable damage to its goodwill and reputation. Defendants are well aware of the harm that the Cheating Software causes to Ubisoft," reads the lawsuit. 

"In fact, Defendant J.V.L recently bragged to the media that his Cheating Software ruins R6S for other players. He also readily admitted that if he were to be sued by Ubisoft he would have a 'tough time' defending his conduct."

Ubisoft is seeking maximum statuary damages for the alleged violation, and is also demanding that MizuSoft cease all operations. At the time of writing, the company appears to have bowed to the latter demand, with a post on the MizuSoft website explaining it will be ceasing operations as of October 24, 2019.

