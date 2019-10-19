Video: How Tequila Works crafted an atmospheric VR murder mystery

In this 2017 GDC talk, Tequila Works' Jaime Gonzalez describes the artistic creative process behind the world of light and color in Tequila Works' approach to VR.

He also offered attendees an inside look at how the studio approached creating a moody, atmospheric aesthetic for what would become its VR murder mystery The Invisible Hours. Deep looks at the development of complex VR games like this are still a rarity, and Gonzalez spiced it up with some useful bits of advice fellow game makers could apply in their own work.

If you haven't seen it yet, take advantage of the fact that it's now completely free to watch via the official GDC YouTube channel!

