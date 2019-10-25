GreedFall beat expectations, led Q2 revenue for publisher Focus Home Interactive

GreedFall’s launch beat internal expectations and helped push revenue to €37.2 million (~$41.2 million) for the second quarter of publisher Focus Home Interactive's 2019-20 fiscal year.

Revenue for the second quarter alone was up 135 percent from Q2 last year. Of that €22.5 million (~$24.9 million) in revenue came from new releases, up from only €4.4 million (~$4.9 million) last year, and €14.7 million (~$16.3 million) from back-catalog titles, up 30 percent year-over-year.

As a whole, Focus Home Interactive says the first half of its 2019-20 fiscal year broke internal records and saw revenue jump 80 percent compared to the same period of time last year.

The French publisher, known for recent releases World War Z, Plague Tale, and GreedFall, reported revenue of €79.8 million (~$88.4 million) for the six month period ending September 30, up 80 percent from the year before.

While those new titles drove Focus Home Interactive’s strong performance, the publisher also notes that a strong showing from its back-catalog of games, including the likes of Farming Simulator and Vampyr, contributed as well. Of the €79.8 million (~$88.4 million) revenue reported for the period, €29.7 million (~$32.9 million) came solely from back-catalog titles, a 50 percent increase from last year’s back-catalog revenue.

Sales were more skewed toward digital during the first half of the year when compared to years past. In total, 84 percent of all sales were digital, compared to 65 percent during the same period in the 2018-19 year.