Get a job: Obsidian Entertainment, Insomniac Games, and more are hiring now!

Location: Irvine, California

Obsidian Entertainment is looking for a Combat Designer with proven experience developing first-person melee combat gameplay to join our team of talented developers. This role will work closely with artists, animators, audio, and gameplay programmers to determine the overall flow, look, and feel of the total combat experience. The ideal candidate will be someone who can collaboratively plan and create fun, visceral, and epic combat including the main character, AI characters, and gameplay objects across varied encounter types.

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Currently, we’re looking for a junior programmer. This opportunity is for a full-time position in Chicago, IL. Junior programmers at Disbelief are called on to develop and debug in a variety of areas from game play to core engine programming. You are expected to learn new systems and projects as you grow as a developer, with support and training from more senior members of the team. Most importantly, you will work to solve problems with the help of the team. We work with leading edge technologies to make them perform at the top of their capabilities, and we take pride in solving problems others can't. We believe a diverse team is a stronger team, and we encourage marginalized programmers to apply.

Location: Bellevue, Washington

Senior React Front-End Developer will take a prominent role in UI development utilizing their expertise implementing React.js components and workflows (e.g. Redux) to support our Pokémon Organized Play initiatives. This role is responsible for ensuring overall Web and/or React Native Mobile app robustness and ease of maintainability, writing high-quality code that is well-tested, and meeting the high demands of our fans. The Senior Software Engineer will work with members inside and outside the Technology Organization with a focus on software design and user experience, plus set an example for other Software Engineers.

Location:Maryland Heights, Missouri

Simutronics is expanding its awesome team and we are looking for an Assistant Technical Artist with experience in 3D art pipelines for games. We need someone who can help the art team keep everything running smoothly. If this sounds like you, then we want to talk.

Location: Burbank, California

Insomniac Games is searching for its next Lead Level Designer. This should be someone who'll lead the Level Design team in the operation of designing, developing, and polishing game levels including level geometry, enemy encounters, puzzles, and unique gameplay. The individual in this position works closely with the project Leads, Design Director, Game Director, and/or Creative Director to help ensure game levels have cutting edge features, are creatively entertaining, and well balanced. This role will schedule team through the pre-production, production, and polish phases.