Microsoft relaunches Xbox All Access financing program with next-gen upgrade option

Microsoft has relaunched its Xbox All Access financing program and has added an option that will let users upgrade to the next Xbox console, codenamed 'Project Scarlett,' after the equivalent of 18 monthly payments.

The initiative first launched in trial form last year, before being paused in December, and offers consumers the chance to net an Xbox One S or Xbox One X and 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate access for between $19.99 and $30.99 per month.

By far the biggest selling point of the revamped package is the ability for those in the U.S. and UK to upgrade to Project Scarlett after a 12 or 18 month period (depending on the financing option chosen), although that specific upgrade offer is currently only available until December 31, 2019.

"Enjoy the option to upgrade to the next Xbox console after the equivalent of 18 payments," reads brief explainer. "Get the next Xbox console with a new Xbox All Access purchase from the same retail partner where you joined the program, and trade-in the console originally purchased with Xbox All Access."

Although Microsoft might be using Project Scarlett as a major selling point for Xbox All Access, we still don't know a huge amount about the next-gen console.

For starters, there's no word on how much it will cost, which might be a concern for those mulling over the financing option. Concrete tech specs are also thin on the ground, although Microsoft has revealed Project Scarlett will use a custom-designed AMD processor, high bandwidth GDDR6 memory, and a next generation solid state drive.

You can find out more about Xbox All Access, including a breakdown of the three different financing options available, by clicking here.