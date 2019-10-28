Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 28, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 28, 2019
arrowPress Releases
October 28, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Microsoft relaunches Xbox All Access financing program with next-gen upgrade option

Microsoft relaunches Xbox All Access financing program with next-gen upgrade option

October 28, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
October 28, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Microsoft has relaunched its Xbox All Access financing program and has added an option that will let users upgrade to the next Xbox console, codenamed 'Project Scarlett,' after the equivalent of 18 monthly payments. 

The initiative first launched in trial form last year, before being paused in December, and offers consumers the chance to net an Xbox One S or Xbox One X and 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate access for between $19.99 and $30.99 per month. 

By far the biggest selling point of the revamped package is the ability for those in the U.S. and UK to upgrade to Project Scarlett after a 12 or 18 month period (depending on the financing option chosen), although that specific upgrade offer is currently only available until December 31, 2019. 

"Enjoy the option to upgrade to the next Xbox console after the equivalent of 18 payments," reads  brief explainer. "Get the next Xbox console with a new Xbox All Access purchase from the same retail partner where you joined the program, and trade-in the console originally purchased with Xbox All Access."

Although Microsoft might be using Project Scarlett as a major selling point for Xbox All Access, we still don't know a huge amount about the next-gen console.

For starters, there's no word on how much it will cost, which might be a concern for those mulling over the financing option. Concrete tech specs are also thin on the ground, although Microsoft has revealed Project Scarlett will use a custom-designed AMD processor, high bandwidth GDDR6 memory, and a next generation solid state drive. 

You can find out more about Xbox All Access, including a breakdown of the three different financing options available, by clicking here.

Related Jobs

Bit Fry Game Studios, Inc.
Bit Fry Game Studios, Inc. — Portsmouth, New Hampshire, United States
[10.26.19]
Gameplay Engineer
Bit Fry Game Studios, Inc.
Bit Fry Game Studios, Inc. — Portsmouth, New Hampshire, United States
[10.26.19]
Game Network Engineer
Bit Fry Game Studios, Inc.
Bit Fry Game Studios, Inc. — Portsmouth, New Hampshire, United States
[10.26.19]
Backend Engineer
Bit Fry Game Studios, Inc.
Bit Fry Game Studios, Inc. — Portsmouth, New Hampshire, United States
[10.26.19]
Game Client Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image