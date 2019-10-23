Don't overlook your GDC 2020 scholarship opportunities!

Now that registration is open for the 2020 Game Developers Conference, we wanted to quickly remind you that GDC also gives free passes to partners who distribute them via a diverse array of scholarship programs.

These partners play an important role in supporting the game development community, and their scholarship programs are key to helping GDC be a more inclusive, diverse, and accessible event.

Each partner runs their own unique program, with their own requirements and submission windows, so today we just want to encourage anyone thinking about attending GDC to check out the list of GDC 2020 scholarship partners. There, you'll find links to each program (as they're announced) as well as further details on other low-cost ways of attending GDC.

For example, there's also still time to apply to be a volunteer Conference Associate (CA), a paid position that will also net you the equivalent of an All-Access Pass in exchange for you putting in roughly 25 hours of on-site work to help make GDC 2020 the best show possible.

(Please note: CAs are expected to be on-site during event hours from the start of their pre-conference assignments through the end of GDC 2020 on Friday, March 20th, and must be eligible to work in the United States!)

Next year GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC, and now that registration is officially open, you'll want to take a look at the (ever-growing) session schedule and your GDC pass options -- register early to lock in the best price!

