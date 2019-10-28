Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Steam is nudging players to update early reviews after they've played more

October 28, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Valve is looking to fine-tune Steam reviews by asking players if they’d like to update their older reviews after they’ve put significantly more time into that game.

The request itself takes the form of an unobtrusive reminder on a well-played game’s Steam library page, but could help improve how accurately Steam reviews reflect what's offered by a game, especially in cases where titles were reviewed before improvements or new content were added in.

The feature looks to currently only be out for those that opt into Steam’s beta client, according to a Reddit thread picked up by PCGamesN. In that thread, a Reddit user going by PunnyCasual shows that Steam now prompts them to update their original review for Destiny 2 after pouring an additional 93 hours into the game. Others have since chimed in to say that they’ve noticed similar suggestions in their own Steam beta libraries.

It’s a useful reminder for live games like Destiny 2 that may have changed quite a bit since those initial four hours where PunnyCasual’s review seemingly took place. It could also stand to be a useful feature for expanding the number of reviews on Steam from players that have invested significant time into a game, helping to offer more in-depth insight to potential-purchasers on Steam by expanding beyond reviews of early first-impressions.

 

