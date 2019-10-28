Report: Sony looking to sell PlayStation Vue as service continues to lose money

Sony’s digital TV service PlayStation Vue is reportedly hemorrhaging money, so much so that sources tell The Information the company is looking to sell off its technology and subscriber list and back the PlayStation brand away from live TV.

The PlayStation-embedded subscription launched in 2015 as a slimmed-down alternative to traditional cable TV offerings. However, people familiar with the matter say that PlayStation Vue has been a difficult venture and is losing money despite several increases to its subscription costs.

While similar services from Dish, DirectTV and YouTube launched around the same time, all have managed to gain significantly more traction than Sony’s PlayStation Vue. The Information notes that Vue has around 500,000 subscribers, while most comparable services have broken into the millions.

Those sources say that Sony has been exploring a sale for several months, with the sports streaming service FuboTV being among the potential buyers.