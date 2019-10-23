Video: Lightning-fast game design lessons from the GDC 2019 Microtalks

In this video of the popular Microtalks session at GDC 2019, a series of expert speakers get 20 slides apiece (each of which is displayed for 16 seconds before auto-advancing) to help them share a piece of game design wisdom -- in 5 minutes 20 seconds or less!

It's always a fun, fast-paced learning experience, and each of the GDC 2019 Microtalks presenters (including Douglas Wilson, Katherine Isbister, Jennifer Scheurle, Lauren Scott, Nicky Case, Matthew S. Burns, Mohini Freya Dutta, Ryan Smith, and Marcus Montgomery) shared a unique bit of insight alongside session MC Richard LeMarchand.

It's well worth watching (or rewatching), and now you can with ease because the GDC 2019 Microtalks are now free to watch via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page.