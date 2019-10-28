Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Kojima Productions' Death Stranding will come to PC months after PS4 launch

Kojima Productions' Death Stranding will come to PC months after PS4 launch

October 28, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
October 28, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Kojima Productions’ debut title Death Stranding is launching on PC next year, rendering the once PlayStation 4 exclusive a mere PS4 console exclusive as 505 Games steps in to publish the game on PC.

Though a PC release had never been ruled out, the game has largely been thought of as a PlayStation 4 exclusive for most of its development. After all, Death Stranding was announced back in 2016 on Sony’s E3 stage, Sony Interactive Entertainment was announced as its publisher from the get-go, and the game is built on SIE-owned studio Guerrilla Games’ Decima engine.

The announcement isn’t a complete surprise, however. There’s always been some rumblings that Death Stranding would eventually launch on PC, rumors fed by a quickly-deleted Q&A mentioning a PC launch a few years back and other comments along the way.

Death Stranding will hit PlayStation 4 well before PC, however. Control publisher 505 Games has signed on to bring the game to PC, but the game won’t launch until early summer 2020. While a PC launch is now confirmed, no storefront is mentioned in the initial announce making for a curious omission as competition between Steam and Epic’s competing Epic Games Store platform continues to rise.

