Kojima Productions' Death Stranding will come to PC months after PS4 launch

Kojima Productions’ debut title Death Stranding is launching on PC next year, rendering the once PlayStation 4 exclusive a mere PS4 console exclusive as 505 Games steps in to publish the game on PC.

Though a PC release had never been ruled out, the game has largely been thought of as a PlayStation 4 exclusive for most of its development. After all, Death Stranding was announced back in 2016 on Sony’s E3 stage, Sony Interactive Entertainment was announced as its publisher from the get-go, and the game is built on SIE-owned studio Guerrilla Games’ Decima engine.

The announcement isn’t a complete surprise, however. There’s always been some rumblings that Death Stranding would eventually launch on PC, rumors fed by a quickly-deleted Q&A mentioning a PC launch a few years back and other comments along the way.

Death Stranding will hit PlayStation 4 well before PC, however. Control publisher 505 Games has signed on to bring the game to PC, but the game won’t launch until early summer 2020. While a PC launch is now confirmed, no storefront is mentioned in the initial announce making for a curious omission as competition between Steam and Epic’s competing Epic Games Store platform continues to rise.