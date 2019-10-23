Learn about the state and art of Japanese game preservation at GDC 2020

Preserving game industry history is important, and organizers are pleased to announce an exciting talk taking place at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco next year that promises a unique look at the state and art of Japanese game preservation.

In this GDC 2020 Advocacy track talk "Game Dev Archeology: Unearthing and Preserving Japanese Game History" Necrosoft Games director Brandon Sheffield will share a firsthand account of his work traveling Japan as a writer and researcher contributing to Other Ocean's Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, SNK 40th Anniversary Collection, and Samurai Shodown Neo Geo Collection!

It's a one-of-a-kind talk in which you can expect to learn about the challenges, fun, and responsibilities of Japanese game preservation from a Western perspective. Expect to walk away with anecdotes about famous games as well as games you've never heard of, and a better understanding of the importance of treating both with equal care. You'll also get some tips on how to better preserve your own, and how to overcome some common obstacles.

Next year GDC 2020 runs from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. This will be the 34th edition of GDC, and now that registration is officially open, you'll want to take a look at the (ever-expanding) session schedule and your GDC pass options -- register early to lock in the best price!

For more details on GDC 2020 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech