October 29, 2019
Star Trek Fleet Command publisher Scopely nets $200 million for future acquisitions

October 29, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Mobile developer-publisher Scopely has secured $200 million in Series D funding to expand its business through "large-scale acquisition opportunities."

The U.S. studio is known for working on titles such as Star Trek Fleet Command, The Walking Dead: Road to Survival, and Looney Tunes World of Mayhem, and last year surpassed $1 billion in lifetime revenue. 

As part of its broader acquisition plan, the company hopes to use the cash injection to bolster its portfolio with a range of titles across new genres and properties. 

"The continued interest in our business is a great validation of both our momentum this past year and the fundamental strength of Scopely," commented Javier Ferreira, co-CEO of Scopely. 

"We plan to continue to create and deliver the very best game experiences that are an important part of people’s lives – now on an even greater scale."

Today's funding news comes just over a month after Scopely put down another growth marker by expanding into the Asia-Pacific region with the opening of a new office in Japan.

