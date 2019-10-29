Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

October 29, 2019
Shigeru Miyamoto named 'Person of Cultural Merit' by the Japanese government

October 29, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    1 comments
More: Console/PC, Art, Design

Legendary game designer and Nintendo stalwart Shigeru Miyamoto has been named a Person of Cultural Merit by the Japanese government. 

As reported by Kotaku (via Nikkei), the merit is awarded annually to those who have made outstanding cultural contributions across a variety of fields. 

During his time at Nintendo, which began back in 1977 when he joined the company as a designer, Miyamoto has helped birth and shape some of the studio's most iconic franchises including The Legend of Zelda, Super Mario Bros., and Pikmin.

Previous honorees include acclaimed film director, animator, screen writer, and Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki, and award-winning novelist Tsumura Setsuko.

