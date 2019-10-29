EA Access heading to Steam after U.S. publisher reconnects with Valve

EA is bringing its games back to Steam after moving away from Valve's popular digital marketplace back in 2011 to focus on establishing its own Origin store.

Notably, the publisher also plans to make its EA Access subscription service available through Steam, granting those using the platform access to a plethora of EA titles for a monthly fee.

The new partnership will officially kick off when Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order arrives on Steam in November, with EA promising that other titles such as Apex Legends, FIFA 20, Battlefield V, Unravel Two, and The Sims 4 will be made available in "the coming months."

"Starting next spring, EA Access -- our ever-growing subscription service powered by great games and member benefits -- will be making its way to Steam," explains the blog post. "EA Access is the first and only gaming subscription service available on Steam, and the fourth platform featuring an EA subscription."

EA also confirmed that players on both Steam and Origin will be able to play together, although The Verge is reporting that Origin users won't be able to transfer existing purchases over to Steam -- with the publisher opting to treat both platforms as completely separate storefronts.