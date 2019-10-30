Chat with Afterparty's Adam Hines at 3PM EST

In 2016, LA-based developer Night School Studios burst onto the scene with Oxenfree, a creepy narrative adventure that felt like a modern video game reinvention of Scooby Doo with a much darker setting.

Its smart dialogue system and compelling branching storytelling gave way for this year's Afterparty, a follow-up that pits players on a journey to get the hell out of...well, Hell.

Today at 3PM EST, Night School Studios co-founder Adam Hines will be dropping by the GDC Twitch channel to discuss the design and development of Afterparty. If you've got questions about the making of Afterparty, Oxenfree, or what it's like to run a small narrative-based studio, drop by Twitch chat and be sure to ask them!

And for more developer interviews and select GDC talks, be sure to follow the GDC Twitch Channel.