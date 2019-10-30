Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 30, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 30, 2019
arrowPress Releases
October 30, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Chat with Afterparty's Adam Hines at 3PM EST

October 30, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
October 30, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

In 2016, LA-based developer Night School Studios burst onto the scene with Oxenfree, a creepy narrative adventure that felt like a modern video game reinvention of Scooby Doo with a much darker setting.

Its smart dialogue system and compelling branching storytelling gave way for this year's Afterparty, a follow-up that pits players on a journey to get the hell out of...well, Hell. 

Today at 3PM EST, Night School Studios co-founder Adam Hines will be dropping by the GDC Twitch channel to discuss the design and development of Afterparty. If you've got questions about the making of Afterparty, Oxenfree, or what it's like to run a small narrative-based studio, drop by Twitch chat and be sure to ask them! 

And for more developer interviews and select GDC talks, be sure to follow the GDC Twitch Channel. 

Related Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[10.29.19]
QA Manager
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[10.29.19]
Camera Designer
Wevr
Wevr — Venice, California, United States
[10.29.19]
Environment Artist
Obsidian Entertainment
Obsidian Entertainment — Irvine, California, United States
[10.29.19]
Combat Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image