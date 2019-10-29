Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 29, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 29, 2019
arrowPress Releases
October 29, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Profit up at Capcom thanks to strong Monster Hunter World: Iceborne sales

Profit up at Capcom thanks to strong Monster Hunter World: Iceborne sales

October 29, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
October 29, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Business/Marketing

Capcom’s sizable Monster Hunter expansion pack Monster Hunter World: Iceborne was the leading contributor to the company’s profit in the first six months of the current fiscal year. That pack alone shipped 2.8 million units between its September 6 launch and the close of Q2 on September 30.

A handful of titles released before the 2019-20 fiscal year kicked off made solid contributions to the company’s profit as well, including Resident Evil 2, Devil May Cry 5, and, to a lesser extent, the base Monster Hunter: World.

Capcom as a whole reported operating income at 13.99 billion yen (~$128.43 million) for the first half of the year, a 33.2 increase from the same period the year prior that Capcom credits to strong performance of those games listed above.

Net sales, however, fell by 14 percent year-over-year to 37.27 billion (~$342.16 million) for the six month period ending September 30, a decline Capcom partly explains as the result of “promoting the shift from physical package sales to digital sales.”

Looking just at the digital contents business that houses Capcom’s game development efforts, net sales were likewise down 14.7 percent year-over-year, coming in at 29.16 billion yen (~$267.71 million), while operating income was up 23.4 percent from the preceding year, coming in at 14.5 billion yen (~$133.12 million).

Related Jobs

Wevr
Wevr — Venice, California, United States
[10.29.19]
Environment Artist
Simutronics Corp
Simutronics Corp — Maryland Heights, Missouri, United States
[10.29.19]
UI/UX Designer
Simutronics Corp
Simutronics Corp — Maryland Heights, Missouri, United States
[10.29.19]
3D Environment Artist
Obsidian Entertainment
Obsidian Entertainment — Irvine, California, United States
[10.29.19]
Combat Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image