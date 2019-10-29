Profit up at Capcom thanks to strong Monster Hunter World: Iceborne sales

Capcom’s sizable Monster Hunter expansion pack Monster Hunter World: Iceborne was the leading contributor to the company’s profit in the first six months of the current fiscal year. That pack alone shipped 2.8 million units between its September 6 launch and the close of Q2 on September 30.

A handful of titles released before the 2019-20 fiscal year kicked off made solid contributions to the company’s profit as well, including Resident Evil 2, Devil May Cry 5, and, to a lesser extent, the base Monster Hunter: World.

Capcom as a whole reported operating income at 13.99 billion yen (~$128.43 million) for the first half of the year, a 33.2 increase from the same period the year prior that Capcom credits to strong performance of those games listed above.

Net sales, however, fell by 14 percent year-over-year to 37.27 billion (~$342.16 million) for the six month period ending September 30, a decline Capcom partly explains as the result of “promoting the shift from physical package sales to digital sales.”

Looking just at the digital contents business that houses Capcom’s game development efforts, net sales were likewise down 14.7 percent year-over-year, coming in at 29.16 billion yen (~$267.71 million), while operating income was up 23.4 percent from the preceding year, coming in at 14.5 billion yen (~$133.12 million).