Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 29, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 29, 2019
arrowPress Releases
October 29, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: Have Laptop, Will Telecommute: Working globally as a game dev

October 29, 2019 | By Staff
October 29, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, Video, Vault

In this 2019 GDC panel, a group of experienced game makers and world travelers share some useful insight about the best ways to make games (and make money doing it) from anywhere.

Together, developers Alexandra M. Lucas, Heidi McDonald, Michelle Clough, Toiya Kristen Finley and Patrick Coursey gave advice on navigating remote international collaborations, including tips regarding taxes, visas, scheduling meetings across time zones, and more.

It was a practical and helpful talk on a growing practice in the game industry, so if you haven't seen it yet, take advantage of the fact that you can now watch it for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page

Related Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[10.28.19]
QA Tester
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[10.28.19]
Animator
School of Design and Creative Technologies at The University of Texas at Austin
School of Design and Creative Technologies at The University of Texas at Austin — Austin, Texas, United States
[10.28.19]
Chair of the Department of Arts and Entertainment Technologies
Bit Fry Game Studios, Inc.
Bit Fry Game Studios, Inc. — Portsmouth, New Hampshire, United States
[10.26.19]
Gameplay Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image