Video: Have Laptop, Will Telecommute: Working globally as a game dev

In this 2019 GDC panel, a group of experienced game makers and world travelers share some useful insight about the best ways to make games (and make money doing it) from anywhere.

Together, developers Alexandra M. Lucas, Heidi McDonald, Michelle Clough, Toiya Kristen Finley and Patrick Coursey gave advice on navigating remote international collaborations, including tips regarding taxes, visas, scheduling meetings across time zones, and more.

It was a practical and helpful talk on a growing practice in the game industry, so if you haven't seen it yet, take advantage of the fact that you can now watch it for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

