PlayStation Vue is shutting down in 2020

Sony has laid plans to shut down PlayStation Vue entirely, ending the PlayStation brand’s four-year stint in the digital TV business.

Sony Interactive Entertainment deputy president John Kodera explained the decision in a post to the PlayStation Blog today, noting that those years hadn’t seen the television industry adapt as much as the company had hoped when first building a digital TV service for PlayStation 4 and web.

“Unfortunately, the highly competitive Pay TV industry, with expensive content and network deals, has been slower to change than we expected,” says Kodera. “Because of this, we have decided to remain focused on our core gaming business.”

The announcement comes days after reports began to circulate that Sony was looking for a buyer for PlayStation Vue and its reported 500,000 current subscribers. With this latest development, the service is set to shut down on January 30, 2020.

“We are very proud of what PlayStation Vue was able to accomplish,” says Kodera. “We had ambitious goals for how our service could change how people watch TV, showcasing PlayStation’s ability to innovate in a brand-new category within the Pay TV industry. We want to thank all of our customers, some of whom have been with us since PlayStation Vue’s launch in 2015.”