Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 29, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 29, 2019
arrowPress Releases
October 29, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

PlayStation Vue is shutting down in 2020

PlayStation Vue is shutting down in 2020

October 29, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
October 29, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Sony has laid plans to shut down PlayStation Vue entirely, ending the PlayStation brand’s four-year stint in the digital TV business.

Sony Interactive Entertainment deputy president John Kodera explained the decision in a post to the PlayStation Blog today, noting that those years hadn’t seen the television industry adapt as much as the company had hoped when first building a digital TV service for PlayStation 4 and web. 

“Unfortunately, the highly competitive Pay TV industry, with expensive content and network deals, has been slower to change than we expected,” says Kodera. “Because of this, we have decided to remain focused on our core gaming business.”

The announcement comes days after reports began to circulate that Sony was looking for a buyer for PlayStation Vue and its reported 500,000 current subscribers. With this latest development, the service is set to shut down on January 30, 2020.

“We are very proud of what PlayStation Vue was able to accomplish,” says Kodera. “We had ambitious goals for how our service could change how people watch TV, showcasing PlayStation’s ability to innovate in a brand-new category within the Pay TV industry. We want to thank all of our customers, some of whom have been with us since PlayStation Vue’s launch in 2015.”

Related Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[10.28.19]
QA Tester
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[10.28.19]
Animator
School of Design and Creative Technologies at The University of Texas at Austin
School of Design and Creative Technologies at The University of Texas at Austin — Austin, Texas, United States
[10.28.19]
Chair of the Department of Arts and Entertainment Technologies
Bit Fry Game Studios, Inc.
Bit Fry Game Studios, Inc. — Portsmouth, New Hampshire, United States
[10.26.19]
Gameplay Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image