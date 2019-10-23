Get a job: PortalOne is hiring a Game Producer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Oslo, Norway

This role will take ownership of the games from concept to live product, and manage the development team on a day-to-day basis. Growing a small core team into a full development team is an important objective in securing the delivery of key products.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Collaborate on defining the product vision, strategy, and business model for the product

Execute and communicate the roadmap and sprint tasks

Develop and maintain project schedules for all areas of development

Set the quality goals, benchmarks and ensure the game hits its KPI targets

Track the success of features after release. Establish internal and external benchmarks

Measure performance and provide actionable recommendations to the project teams

Keep up to speed with existing and emerging game monetization models and mechanics

Identify optimizations for player experience and financial performance

Work with the marketing team to expedite communication and ensure deadlines are in synch

Overseeing submission to app stores

REQUIREMENTS

Product management experience in free-to-play games

A passion for games and getting great teams to run as smoothly as possible

The ability to write relevant, actionable, and detailed tasks for the development team

Deep knowledge of game industry trends, design paradigms, business models and go to market strategies

Accustomed to taking ownership and having accountability, a self-starter

Ability to deliver data-driven recommendations in a clear and concise manner

Exceptional team player

Agility in tackling both detailed problems and higher level product strategy

Passion for creating innovative, fun, and compelling games

EXPERIENCE

Strong experience in quantitative analysis and interrogating data

Minimum 2 projects launched

Managing the full development cycle, from concept to live product

Scrum and agile processes

Analytics and game KPIs

Multi-platform mobile games

Various business models

Creation of new IP from the ground up

Being familiar with project management software

** If your background does not match the requirements we have listed in some way, yet you believe you are a strong candidate for the position, please apply! Explain in your cover letter why this is the role for you. We carefully review every application we receive.

WORKING AT PORTALONE OFFERS YOU:

25 paid vacation days per year, plus public holidays

35 weeks of paid maternity and 10 weeks of paid paternity leave

Pension program

Healthcare insurance

Paid mobile phone subscription

Free daily lunch

In addition to the professional growth opportunities and general benefits, joining the PortalOne team also offers some nice lifestyle perks. Our offices are located in the heart of downtown Oslo, just a few minutes walk from the waterfront and the central train station, granting easy access to all transportation.

We are residents of the MESH https://meshnorway.com/ co-working space, so we are part of Scandinavia's most vibrant community of innovative companies. You get arcade machines, ping pong, networking, social activities and a creative atmosphere all in one package. You will also enjoy free daily lunches prepared by the Italian chef in the MESH cafe as part of your employment package. Oslo itself offers the opportunity to easily combine an urban lifestyle with outdoor pursuits.

The full range of European clubs, coffee bars and culture comes with the city, but with the added benefit of numerous summer and winter sporting activities just a subway ride away. Living in Norway also means easy access to travel throughout the Nordic region and beyond.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.