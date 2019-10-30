Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

October 30, 2019
October 30, 2019
Remnant: From the Ashes sells 1 million copies in just over 2 months

October 30, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Newsbrief: Gunfire Games’ Remnant: From the Ashes has sold over 1 million units since its late August launch.

Publisher Perfect World Entertainment shared the milestone alongside future content plans for the recent release on Remnant’s website, noting that future updates will be larger and more feature driven than the smaller content drops the game has seen in those first few months.

Alongside major additions like a coming hardcore update, the Remnant team says feedback from the game’s community has given them the opportunity to include a handful of much-requested quality of life tweaks and features in future updates, including one due out this week.

