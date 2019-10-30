The PS4 has become the second best-selling home console of all time

The PlayStation 4 has shipped over 102.8 million units worldwide to become the second best selling home console of all time.

The console had shipped over 100 million units as of July 30, 2019, and thanks to Sony's latest financials we know another 2.8 million units have been shipped out since.

It's a total that places the PlayStation 4 just above the original PlayStation, which amassed 102.49 million lifetime sales, and the Nintendo Wii, which managed to sell 101.63 million units.

The flagship console is still someway behind the PlayStation 2, however, which sold a staggering 155 million units in around 12 years.

Of course, it's worth pointing out that shipments only account for those consoles sold to retailers, rather than those sold-through to consumers.