Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 30, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 30, 2019
arrowPress Releases
October 30, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

The PS4 has become the second best-selling home console of all time

The PS4 has become the second best-selling home console of all time

October 30, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
October 30, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

The PlayStation 4 has shipped over 102.8 million units worldwide to become the second best selling home console of all time. 

The console had shipped over 100 million units as of July 30, 2019, and thanks to Sony's latest financials we know another 2.8 million units have been shipped out since. 

It's a total that places the PlayStation 4 just above the original PlayStation, which amassed 102.49 million lifetime sales, and the Nintendo Wii, which managed to sell 101.63 million units. 

The flagship console is still someway behind the PlayStation 2, however, which sold a staggering 155 million units in around 12 years. 

Of course, it's worth pointing out that shipments only account for those consoles sold to retailers, rather than those sold-through to consumers. 

 

Related Jobs

Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[10.30.19]
Junior Programmer, Chicago
Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[10.30.19]
Senior Programmer, Chicago
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[10.29.19]
QA Manager
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[10.29.19]
Senior Lighting Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image