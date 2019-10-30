Watch Afterparty director Adam Hines break down the game's drink-fueled design

Today on the GDC Twitch channel, Night School Studios cofounder and game director Adam Hines dropped by to discuss the design and development of Afterparty, the studio's follow-up to the 2016 spooky adventure game Oxenfree. It's a comedy game that mixes choice-driven storytelling and a unique drinking mechanic to fuel players' journeys out of hell.

Hines, who co-founded Night School with his cousin Sean Krankel, had a lot to share about the lessons learned from making Oxenfree and the Mr. Robot mobile game Mr. Robot:1.51exfiltratiOn. In particular, he broke down some parts of the writing process, how the team approached creating a vivid art style on a low budget, and how the studio is thinking about keeping its doors open while shipping small narrative games.

It was a hell of a good conversation, one you can now watch in its entirety in the video above. For more game developer interviews and select GDC talks, be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel.