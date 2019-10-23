Video: QAing the open world of Guerrilla Games' Horizon Zero Dawn

In this 2018 GDC session, Guerrilla Games' Ana Barbuta provides a retrospective of the victories and challenges faced when testing an ambitious open-world title like Horizon Zero Dawn.

It's a practical, insightful look at what unique obstacles come with testing and refining large virtual worlds, which are becoming more and more common in games. Barbuta also shared some fascinating details about the core elements and principles of Guerrilla's approach to QA, with specifics relating to the people involved, early engagement, communication, trust, agility and collaboration, processes, risk management, test strategy, tools, telemetry and post-launch support.

If you haven't seen it yet, take advantage of the fact that you can now watch Barbuta's for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page.